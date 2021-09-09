Central library to have section of books on Bengal CMs soon

kolkata: State Central Library is all set to make a special section consisting of books on Chief Ministers of Bengal and their contribution starting from Siddhartha Shankar Ray to Mamata Banerjee.



"There will be a separate section in State Central Library dedicated to the Chief Ministers of Bengal. We will keep books on the various initiatives (Kanyashree, Sabujh Sathi and others) taken up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It will help PhD students and others who are interested in doing research on Bengal," said Minister of state for Mass Education and Library Siddiqullah Chowdhury, on the sidelines of International Literacy Day event, held at Moulali Yuva Kendra, where students were felicitated for excelling in their board exams.

Minister of state for Fire and Emergency Services Sujit Bose, State Law minister Moloy Ghatak, State Water Resources Investigation and Development minister Manas Bhunia and others were present on the occasion.

Chowdhury pointed that over 10 lakh books have been damaged as the State Central Library remained closed for over 10 months in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

While the library was shut in March 2020, it reopened in January 2021.

Fifty per cent readers are now being allowed in the libraries at a time. They are being allowed entry after thermal screening.

Last week, the State Central Library authority decided to allow readers to lend books three days a week- Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Department of Mass Education Extension and Library Services caters to the education of specially abled children.

There are 74 sponsored Special Schools and 80 Academically Recognised Special Schools imparting education to over 10,000 specially-abled students.

Under the Department of Mass Education Extension and Library Services, there are about 50 Educational Welfare Homes which take care about the education of the children from economically backward families.