Central forces in civic polls: HC scraps plea seeking change in court's order

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed an application seeking modification of its February 10 order directing the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct a meeting with Bengal government top officials within 12 hours and decide as to whether deployment of Central Paramilitary forces were required for the peaceful conduct of elections for Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation on February 12 or not.



A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajrashi Bharadwaj, wanted to know the decision of the Commission. Sonal Singh, a lawyer for the Commission, submitted that they would announce the decision after holding discussions. It is to be noted that the Chief Justice informed the Commission that it should consider holding the polls with the help of Central forces.

The court warned that in case of unrest, the Commission would be 'personally responsible'.

Advocate Srijib Chakraborty, appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted before the Court that despite the elapse of the stipulated time of 12 hours, no decision—as taken by the SEC in consultation with the state government—had been communicated to the petitioners.

Advocate General S.N Mookherjee, appearing for the state, submitted before the court that a lengthy meeting had taken place on Thursday at the office of the SEC and that the decision taken would be communicated shortly.

He further submitted that ASG Y.J Dastoor had earlier informed the court that the Centre would be able to provide Central forces to the state government on a 24 hours notice.