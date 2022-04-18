Central BJP leadership summons Amitabha Chakraborty, seeks report on bypoll debacle

kolkata: Devastated by the result in the by-election in Asansol and Ballygunge, central BJP leadership has summoned Amitabha Chakraborty, state secretary (organisation) in Delhi.



The central leadership has sought a detailed report on the party's poll debacle from the state leadership.

It has been learnt that both Amit Shah and JP Nadda, party's national president took a strong exception as they thought that the party would be able to retain the Asansol Lok Sabha seat.

Agnimitra Paul, party's MLA from Asansol South was the candidate for the Lok Sabha by-election in Asansol seat. BJP had won the seat in 2014 and 2019. BJP had a strong support base in the industrial town, which is a cosmopolitan area. In 2021, out of 9 Assembly seats which constitute the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, BJP had won in Asansol South and Kulti seats.

The state leadership instead of strengthening the organisation gave a idea to the central leadership that because of large scale violence the party could not get more than two seats.

In the recently-held civic poll in Asansol, BJP got only seven out of 106 seats.

Suvendu Adhikari was assigned the task to oversee the Asanol Lok Sabha election. Former union Law minister Ravishankar Prasad and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb had campaigned for Paul.

After the result was out on Saturday, it was found that Paul had trailed in Asansol south, her own constituency.

In Ballygunge Keya Ghosh, BJP candidate's deposit was forfeited and the party has taken the third position. Sukanta Majumdar, state president had said because of hot and humid climate people from highrises did not come to exercise their franchise in Ballygunge. However, the central leadership refused to buy this logic.