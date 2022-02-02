Centenary of Jhargram celebrated

KOLKATA: Jhargram sub division celebrated its centenary on Tuesday. The British government had set up Jhargram sub division by a notification in the Calcutta Gazette (notification No 1449 P dated 1.2.1922). ET Coats, ICS was the sub-divisional magistrate.



Jhargram was then a part of undivided Midnapore district. It later became a part of West Midnapore district and became a district in 2017.

To celebrate the centenary of the sub-division, a procession from Saradapith Vivekananda statue to the SDO office was held maintaining Covid protocol.

Colourful tableaux highlighting various projects taken up by the state government took part in the rally.

Dr Madhup Dey, an expert on Jhargram regional history spoke on the development of the area under the British rule till date.

This was followed by a cultural programme at Rabindra Park. District magistrate Joyoshi Dasgupta along with senior officials of the district cut a huge cake to mark the centenary of the sub-division.

The houses under Jhargram sub-division were illuminated from Monday midnight to mark the occasion.