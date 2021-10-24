'Celebrities from various states eager to join TMC in Goa...'

KOLKATA: Celebrities from various states have expressed their desire to join All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) during Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee's first visit to Goa from October 28 to 30, said senior leaders of the party.



Senior leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that many celebrities have called TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee expressing their desire to join the Trinamool. TMC is scrutinizing the details of the candidates who have expressed their eagerness to join the party's Goa unit.

A senior TMC leader said celebrities like singer Lucky Ali, Remo Fernandes have already expressed their eagerness to join Trinamool.

Sources in the TMC said that after former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Failero joined Trinamool, many leaders from Congress also joined the Goa TMC. Failero was appointed as the national vice-president of TMC a few days back. Manas Bhunia,TMC leader who visited Goa a few days back said: "We have been visiting various villages of Goa in the past few days and have seen an overwhelming response for TMC. The people of Goa neither want the Congress nor the BJP to come back to power again. The Goa Assembly election is scheduled for February 2022 and people are in favour of Mamata Banerjee because of her unflinching stand on secularism."

Sources in the TMC said that during Banerjee's visit, apart from various celebrities, various local leaders from both Congress and BJP are likely to join the TMC. Trinamool has also planned a political rally in Goa which will be addressed by Mamata Banerjee.

According to the 2011 census, in Goa 66 per cent of the population are Hindus while Christians comprise 25 per cent. On Saturday Mamata Banerjee tweeted and urged all people, organisations, political parties to join TMC to defeat BJP and their divisive agenda as she prepares for her maiden visit to Goa on October 28.

Banerjee mentioned in her tweet that the people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years.