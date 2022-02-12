'Celebrating unity in diversity': Milan Utsav 2022 inaugurated at Park Circus Maidan

KOLKATA: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim inaugurated 'Milan Utsav' 2022, an annual trade fair organised by the West Bengal Minorities Development and Financial Corporation (WBMDFC), at Park Circus Maidan on Friday.



State Disaster Management and Civil Defence minister Javed Ahmed Khan, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque, minister of state for Technical Education Humayun Kabir, WBMDFC chairman Md. Ghulam Ali Ansari, Moulana Qari Fazlur Rahman and other religious leaders were present on the occasion.

Referring to the Utsav theme, 'Celebrating Unity in Diversity' and the stage packed with people from different walks of life, irrespective of caste and creed, Hakim said: "Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has proved that we all live together in Bengal.

She had tried her level best that minorities should not be called backward class. They should get all the facilities so that they get uplifted in the society."

He reiterated that erstwhile Left Front government that ruled the state for 34 years used to claim it was secular. But when Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee took oath as Chief Minister in 2011 she focused on the minorities' development.

"We believe in inclusive politics and not divisional politics. This is the instructions and message of our Mamata didi," said Hakim.

He pointed out that in the first five years of the Mamata Banerjee government has done infrastructure development (Maa Flyover, Batanagar flyover, Garden Reach flyover, water treatment plant and others). The next five years, it has done social development (Khadya sathi, Swasthya Sathi, Kanya shree, Rupashree).

Now, in the upcoming five years the Trinamool government will do investment and industrialisation development in Bengal.

When investment and industrialisation development will complete, then youths will not have to go to other states for job. The utsav, comprising career counseling sessions, health check up camp, job fair cultural programme and competitions, will be held from February 11, 2022 to February 16, 2022.