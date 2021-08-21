CCTVs in restro bars must for audio-visual capture to monitor closing time

Kolkata: The state Excise Directorate has made installation of CCTV cameras at all restro bars mandatory to capture audio visual data for close surveillance to prevent illegal activities.



The surveillance cameras also have to be fitted with GPS to ensure that outlets do not remain open after the permitted hours.

This comes when officers of the Excise Directorate received complaints from different parts of the state about bars and restaurants remaining open beyond the permitted hours.

The state government had earlier allowed bars to remain open till 8 pm. Later, it was extended till 10.30 pm.

The bar-cum-restaurant owners will get two weeks time to ensure installation of the surveillance cameras.

Every "ON" category licensed establishment will have to install surveillance cameras to ensure that audio-visual data gets captured from an hour before the opening of the joint to at least 4 am.

Most importantly, the data should be preserved at least for 30 days from the date of recording. Cameras have to be installed in such a way that it covers the exit and entry points along with the area around the bar counter.

An officer of the Excise Directorate has stated that the step has been taken to ensure a thorough surveillance so that the set norms are properly followed at this time of Covid pandemic.