CCTV mandatory at all parking lots, says Mayor

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is making CCTV and wearing of identity cards mandatory for the persons manning the parking lots in the city to curb illegal parking.



Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Saturday that anybody found collecting parking fees without sporting identity card will be deemed illegal and FIR will be lodged against the concerned person at the local police station for necessary action.

The police has been asked to conduct frequent visits at the parking lots to check whether the persons in the parking lots are sporting their identity cards or not.

"There will be a prominent display board mentioning the name and contact number of the agency responsible for maintaining a particular parking lot. The constant presence of parking personnel of the concerned agency responsible for manning a particular parking lot will be mandatory. A person availing facility of the parking lot may lodge complaint with the KMC app if he/she finds any overcharging of parking fees or other irregularities," Hakim said.

Mayor said that the rate charts will be prominently displayed at all the parking lots. "There are such rate charts but in many cases they are illegible because of the small size of the letters. Necessary directions regarding this have been given to the Parking department," he added.

KMC earns Rs 1.80 crore monthly through parking with the total number of lots being 147. The civic body will come up with more such lots to curb rampant disorganised

parking.