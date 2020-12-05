CBSE extends date of submitting registration forms of class X, XII

Kolkata: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for submission of the registration form for Classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021 of private candidates to December 9. The CBSE has also allowed candidates who have already submitted the forms to apply for changes till December 14 on its official

website cbse.nic.in.

"Looking into the requests made by the candidates as one time measure, the link for submission/correction in the private candidate's data and filling of private candidates examination form is being opened," the latest notification from CBSE read.