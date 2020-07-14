CBSE exams: CM congratulates batch of 2020

Kolkata: Girls in Bengal have fared better than the boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examinations, the results of which were declared on Monday.



The pass percentage of girls was 95.81 per cent, while for the boys it was 92.41 per cent. Even at all India level, the girls have done better than the boys by 5.96 per cent. 27,681 students had appeared this year from the state among which 93.90 per cent cleared the CBSE Class XII examinations.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the batch of 2020 Class 12 CBSE students who have been successful this year. "Wish you further success in your lives. Applaud teachers and parents for bearing with the situation. Do well. May all your dreams come true," tweeted Banerjee.

South Point High School recorded 100 per cent pass percentage with Debarati Pal, from the Humanities stream topping the school with 99 percent aggregate marks.

However, the performance of Ritobroto Chanda deserves special mention as he overcame his Deep Vein Thrombosis' in the right brachial and axillary vein to come out with flying colours securing 88.4 per cent marks. He was unable to write and took the help of a writer for writing his examinations.

He had injured his right hand while playing football in school last year. Delhi Public School, Ruby Park registered 100 per cent success with Kinjal Ajmera topping with 98.80 percentage in Commerce stream Sreemanti Dey topped in Science with 98.20 per cent while Anubhav Bhaumik with 97.80 per cent was the topper in Science. From Birla High School Rayan Chakraborti topped in Humanities with 99 per cent while Yamini Chetani with 99 per cent in Commerce was the topper at Mahadevi Birla World Academy.

The city schools complained of problems in the CBSE website as they struggled to compile the results. The students spent hours calling the helpline numbers and many of them were able to get their marks from the IVR system only in the evening.