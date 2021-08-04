CBSE Class X results: Many in city schools score above 99.6 %

kolkata: City schools affiliated to the CBSE Board performed exceedingly well with several students scoring over 99.6 per cent marks.



The results of CBSE Class X were declared on Tuesday.

About 11 students in South Point High School scored 498 out of 500 which is 99.6 per cent.

They are Arnaja Chatterjee, Asmita Guha, Ishita Dutta, Swarnava Dutta, Soham Pal, Anushka Bhattacharya, Ashmit Banerjee, Debankan Das, Sarngpani Das, Sharnya Bhaumik and Srija Bandopadhyay. About 23 students scored 99.4 per cent while another13 bagged 99.2 per cent and 14 got 99 per cent.

The school average has been a healthy 89.35 per cent.

A spokesperson in the school said six pupils—hailing from the tribal belt—were admitted to the school under the express wish of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2015. They have performed well in the Board exam.

"They came to Kolkata with many dreams. Sisir Kumar Mandi, Sagen Kisku, Ruma Hansda, Rimil Murmu, Lakshman Mandi and Laxmimoni Mudi faced several challenges. They faced a tough time in adjusting to the classroom teachings, carried out in English. The school not only took care of all expenses related to their academics, but also mentored them so that they can adopt to the teachings,"he added.

Sisir scored 80.8 per cent, Sagen 73.3 per cent, Ruma 71.2 per cent, Rimil 72.4 per cent , Lakshman 76.8 percent and Laxmimoni 74.2 per cent.

In Delhi Public School Ruby Park, out of 485 students who appeared 307 bagged above 90 per cent while 106 scored above 95 per cent.

Siya Malik topped by 99.6 per cent.

Sthitapragyan Mallick and Debmalya Dasgupta ranked second in the school by bagging 98.8 per cent marks each.

For Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, 99.2 percent was the highest marks scored. Three students Muskan Goel, Biswaman Guha and Meghal Jain topped.

Out 0f 134 children who appeared for the exam, 84 received over 90 per cent marks.