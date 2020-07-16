CBSE class X results: Chief Minister congratulates successful candidates

Kolkata: Girls in Bengal have fared better than boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X examinations, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.



The pass percentage of girls in the state was 96.28 per cent, while for the boys it was 94.50 per cent. 3,0740 students had appeared this year from the state among which 95.24 percent cleared the CBSE Class XI examinations.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the batch of 2020 Class X CBSE students who have been successful this year.

"Congratulations to all CBSE Class 10 candidates for the success in your first public examinations. May you excel in all your future endeavours,building your careers and contributing to the nation's welfare. Thanks to the parents and teachers for their support in such testing times," Banerjee tweeted.

South Point High School recorded 100 per cent pass percentage with Shamoyita Dutta topping the school with 99.4 percentage aggregate marks. Shamoyita scored 497 out of 500. Students of South Point High School performed excellently in the CBSE class X exams. Out of 754 students who appeared in the examination, 181 scored 95 per cent and above while 425 students scored 90 percentage and above and 635 students 80 per cent and above.

Delhi Public School, Ruby Park also registered 100 percent success with Srinjani Sen Roy topping with 99 per centage. Her performance deserves special mention as just one week before the examination her father, who was in the UK that time, had a cerebral attack. "I had initially decided not to sit for the boards and skip a year, but my mother and my school teachers motivated me to sit for the exam. A hearty thanks to my parents and my teachers," said Roy.

Another student, Shubroneel Mitra, scored a perfect 100 in Mathematics. "I used to study five hours three months before the CBSE class X board exams. I want to pursue higher study in Mathematics from foreigner university," said Mitra.

From Mahadevi Birla World Academy, Kavya Bansali topped in the school with 98.60 percentage.