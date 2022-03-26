CBI's forensic team visits village

Kolkata: Within a few hours of the Calcutta High Court order to handover the Bogtui arson case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the central agency asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to hand over the FIR copy along with the case diary on Friday.



A forensic team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), which works for the CBI, visited the gutted houses for sample collection on Friday. The team may visit the houses again on Saturday.

According to sources, as soon as the High Court directed the CBI to probe into the Bogtui arson case, a meeting was held at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake to form a team headed by a senior official. The CBI team is expected to visit Bogtui village on Saturday and also talk with the Investigating Officer (IO) of the state police.

After the handing over of all case-related documents, the CBI will register a fresh case. Also, the central agency will take charge of the arrest persons' custody. The forensic team may also visit the gutted houses in presence of the CBI team. Sleuths may talk to the family members of the deceased persons to understand the situation on March 21 night. The CBI will submit a report on April 7 before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj as instructed.

Meanwhile on Friday afternoon, the SIT members left Rampurhat as they will not be investigating the case anymore.

Sources informed that the state government has decided not to move Supreme Court challenging the High Court order as the administration has nothing to hide.