CBI summons wife, relative of Prasanna Roy

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found a link between the SSC recruitment scam and cattle smuggling case and summoned wife of Prasanna Roy and her cousin.



Prasanna, who was said to be a middleman in the SSC recruitment scam, had good relations with former West Bengal Central School Service Commission advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha. During probe, the CBI had found several shell companies which were reportedly used to siphon off money related to the recruitment scam.

The CBI recently came to know that Prasanna's wife Kajal Roy is the director of several such companies. The central agency suspects that the money earned from cattle smuggling was also siphoned off using those companies. Prasanna used to prepare the list of unsuccessful candidates who were later given jobs against payment. The lists were reportedly sent to other portfolio holders of the SSC for further course of action.