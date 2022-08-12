CBI summons Superintendent of Bolpur Hospital

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned the Superintendent of Bolpur Hospital in connection with the ongoing cross-border cattle smuggling probe against Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal.



Superintendent of Bolpur Hospital Buddhadeb Murmu had reportedly instructed Chandranath Adhikari, a doctor of the same hospital to treat Mondal at his house and write his findings and suggestions on a blank sheet of paper.

On Friday, a CBI team questioned Adhikari at his home. Adhikari reportedly claimed that he was instructed by Murmu to go to Mondal's house and treat him. Adhikari had also claimed that he was directed by Mondal to advise 14 days bed rest for him which the doctor followed. However, he also mentioned that hospitalisation was not required for Mondal at that moment. He was questioned by the CBI officials for almost three hours. The CBI officials reportedly collected the audio clipping where the conversation between Adhikari and Murmu over phone was recorded.

Meanwhile on Friday, Mondal was taken to the Alipore Command Hospital for his health check-up after the Trinamool Congress leader complained of chest pain. He was examined at the hospital for almost two hours by a medical board consisting of a surgeon, a cardiologist and doctors from the general medicine department. After the examination, doctors opined that hospitalisation wasn't required for Mondal.

Later, he was taken back to the Nizam Palace and interrogation began in the evening. Sources informed that Mondal was asked about his connection with the others involved in the cross-border cattle smuggling case.

The CBI has come to know that Mondal used to contact people involved in cattle smuggling using his bodyguard Saigal Hossain's mobile phone. According to sources, Hossain mentioned Mondal's name in his statement given to the CBI which also corroborates with Enamul Haque's version who is said to be the alleged kingpin of the entire cattle smuggling racket.