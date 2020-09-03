CBI submits 3 charge-sheets in 3 separate financial scam cases

Kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted three chargesheets in Hooghly and Alipurduar against seven persons and five companies in three separate financial scam cases on Wednesday.



The first chargesheet was submitted against two companies styled as M/s. Pious Agro Industries Ltd. and M/s. Pious Mutual Benefit Nidhi Company India Ltd. and three portfolio holders of the companies at the ACJm Court of Arambag in Hooghly. It was alleged that the accused persons hatched conspiracy with an ulterior motive of siphoning off around Rs.35.37 crore which was illegally collected from investors by promising high return.

The second chargesheet was submitted at the ACJM Court in Alipurduar against a company styled as M/s. EM Bank Agro-Ecological Ltd. and its portfolio holders for allegedly siphoning off around Rs 3.27 crore by promising high returns. The last

chargesheet was submitted in an Alipurduar Court, against two companies and one person for allegedly siphoning off around Rs 19 lakh in the same manner.