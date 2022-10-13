CBI sends fresh notice to Anubrata's daughter

kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a fresh notice to Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal seeking documents related to an organisation that belongs to her. All the documents have to be submitted to the central agency within Monday.



The CBI has also served notice to one Bidyut Baran Gayen as his name crops up as director of the organisation.

The investigating agency is trying to go through the income-expenditure of the organisation ANM AgroChem Pvt Ltd.

CBI had earlier sought property details from Sukanya in connection with its probe into the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam. In the fresh notice, Sukanya Mondal has been asked to submit all the documents related to the company where she holds the posts of director besides the rice mills in Bolpur where she has ownerships. In the earlier notice, the CBI sleuths had also sought income tax returns details of Sukanya.

Incidentally, the CBI on Wednesday also paid a visit to a rice mill and reportedly sought various details relating to the mill as to when it was started.

The current manager of the mill has been served notice asking to appear before the interrogation with all related documents.