CBI seeks info about health of coal scam accused's kin

KOLKATA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought information about Bikash Mishra's health condition and details of his treatment.



According to sources, after Mishra was arrested in connection with the coal scam case, he was sent to judicial custody at Asansol correctional home.

On December 11, Mishra informed the correctional home authority that he was experiencing chest pain.

Immediately, he was rushed to Asansol district hospital. But Mishra was later referred to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

After checking Mishra, he was again referred to SSKM hospital where he is at present undergoing treatment.

CBI has sent letters to the Asansol correctional home authority and the hospital inquiring about Mishra's health. The Central agency has asked the correctional home authority about why he was taken to the Asansol district hospital instead of the hospital in the correctional home. Also the SSKM hospital authority has been asked to provide the treatment details and the name of the doctor to the CBI.

Earlier, the Special CBI court in Asansol dismissed the interim bail and issued an arrest warrant for not appearing before the magistrate as well as not cooperating with the investigating agency.

Bikash was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 16 from Delhi. He was summoned by the ED for interrogation. After a few hours of questioning, he was arrested. Later, CBI sought custody of Bikash which was granted. But after a few days Bikash was granted interim bail. It had been alleged that he did not even appear before the court on Wednesday and got himself admitted to a private hospital.