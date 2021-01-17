CBI seals properties of Rose Valley Group chief, wife

Kolkata: The CBI has sealed residential premises of Rose Valley Group chief Goutam Kundu and wife Subhra Kundu at Upahar Luxury Complex near Panchayat on Saturday.



Subhra was arrested by the Central investigating agency on Friday from Kolkata in connection with the multi-crore chit fund scam.

Subhra will be taken to Bhubaneswar for interrogation and she has been

remanded in transit remand for two days.

Since Gautam was arrested by the CBI, Subhra siphoned off a huge amount of money. Though she was summoned many times by the CBI, Subhra did not appear before the investigating agency for interrogation.

Gautam was arrested in 2015 and is still in judicial custody.