CBI records Rujira's statement as witness

Kolkata: A CBI team recorded the statement of Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee as a witness by visiting her house on Tuesday in connection with the coal theft case.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee — on her way to Nabanna — visited Abhishek's residence at Kalighat for 10 minutes on Tuesday morning.

The CBI officers reached the place a few minutes after the Chief Minister left. Officers of the investigating agency went to record Rujira Banerjee's statement on Tuesday as she had written to the CBI that she will be available for examination at her residence at Harish Mukherjee Road between 11 am and 3 pm in reply to a notice served by the central investigating agency on Sunday. The CBI officers took one-and-a-half-hours to record her statement and left at around 1.15 pm.

The investigating agency had recorded the statement of Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir as a witness on Monday in a related case.

Sources said an eight-member team was formed by the CBI to record Rujira's statement. There were two women officers in the team that went to record her statement.