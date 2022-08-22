CBI raids house of conservancy staff of Bolpur civic body

kolkata: The CBI officials on Sunday conducted a raid at the house of one Bidyut Baran Gayen, who is stated to be close to Anubrata Mondal and his daughter Sukanya Mondal. However, Gayen was not there at his house at the time of the raid.



According to sources, Gayen is reportedly a conservancy staff of Bolpur Municipality. The CBI came to know about disproportionate assets of Gayen and started inquiring about him.

On Sunday a four-member CBI team went to Gayen's house at Kalikapur in Bolpur.

The investigating officer came to know that Gayen is one of the directors of two companies along with Sukanya.

This apart, on Saturday, CBI mentioned about Anubrata's direct involvement in the cross-border cattle smuggling in the case diary that was submitted at the Special CBI court.

In the case diary CBI mentioned that during the investigation, several assets were found in the name of Anubrata's close and distant relatives. It has also been mentioned that the earnings of Anubrata's relatives are not enough to make such assets.

Earlier, Anubrata Mondal was sent to four days of CBI custody by the special CBI court at Asansol on Saturday. He was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling case.

Counsel pleading for Mondal prayed for his bail citing poor health. Judge Rajesh Chakraborty after enquiring about his health advised Mondal that he should not hesitate to tell the doctors if there is any health issue.

CBI counsel argued that Mondal had forced doctor of Bolpur Sub Divisional Hospital to prescribe that he needed rest and has not been co operating.