CBI quizzes TMC MLA Paresh Pal
Kolkata: Paresh Pal, MLA of Beliaghata appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Pal was summoned in connection with a case of post poll violence. On May 2, 2021 after the Assembly election result was declared, a local BJP leader of Kankurgachi area identified as Abhijit Sarkar was beaten to death by some people. His family members alleged that His brother Biswajit Sarkar alleged that before the elections Paresh Pal had attended an election campaign meeting and threatened to kill him.
"They did what they said. After the result was declared my brother was killed," said Biswajit.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday Biswajit also reached the CGO Complex despite the CBI not asking him to appear. He said: "If CBI wants to interrogate him and me face to face, that is why I have come." After almost three hours Pal came out from the CBI office and said: "We have come to power with people's support. We do not support violence of any sort."
