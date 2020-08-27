CBI questions Kunal Ghosh

Kolkata: The CBI, on Wednesday, questioned TMC leader Kunal Ghosh in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam nearly a month after he was appointed national spokesperson of the party, officials said.



Ghosh was the CEO of Saradha Media, an arm of the Saradha Group which was busted in 2013 for its illegal operations, and was arrested by Bidhannagar police in 2013 for his alleged involvement in the chit fund scam, they said. TMC had reportedly suspended him for anti-party activities months before his arrest.

"I had read in the newspapers that the party had suspended me. But I have never received any communication from the party in this regard. I am thankful to our leader Mamata Banerjee for allowing me to serve as spokesperson," Ghosh had said after his appointment as the party's national spokesperson last month.

The CBI has pressed the paddle on its probe into the Saradha and other chit fund cases with its chief RK Shukla asking the officers to register all pending 102 FIRs before next year. with agency inputs