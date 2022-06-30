CBI harassing people, including the poor, in name of probe: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged harassment of people associated with various professions by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with their ongoing investigation of post-poll disturbance and cattle smuggling cases in the state.



"You all know that a case is being investigated by the CBI here. They had called a poor toto driver in Birbhum for interrogation. People associated with various professions are being called for questioning. Renowned doctor Abhijit Chowdhury had also deposed before them. Some journalists have also been called up for interrogation and were harassed. TMC MLAs and representatives of rural bodies have also been summoned," Banerjee said while addressing an administrative review meeting in Durgapur concerning both East and West Burdwan.

She added that at least 1,000 people have been called for grilling in connection with this investigation. "They are calling up anybody and everybody for interrogation," she maintained.

The toto driver in Birbhum was called for interrogation some days back in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

Banerjee, on several occasions, had alleged that the Centre has been using agencies like the CBI and the ED to harass leaders of the Opposition parties.

She directed the BLRO offices to be more active and asked the district administration to ensure that common people do not face any hindrance in deriving various benefits provided by the government.

Referring to an industry that has deprived some contract labourers of their due wages, Banerjee expressed her displeasure over the non-issue of pay slips to these labourers. Law minister Moloy Ghatak, who was present in the meeting, said the issuance of pay slips to the contract labourers has already been introduced in Haldia. Banerjee instructed the administration to introduce pay slips for all contract labourers engaged across the state.

"I have already got names of some of these industries. I will not allow such things to continue," she added.

Banerjee further directed the administration to go for district-wise e-tenders in connection with the collection of toll tax from trucks carrying sand.

She gave an example of Sasanga Gram Panchayat at Khandagosh in East Burdwan whose revenue had gone up considerably after they went for e-tendering. "We would have to stop tendering locally and a new policy will be formulated in this matter," she added.