CBI freezes FDs worth Rs 16.97 cr of Anubrata, family

kolkata: The CBI has frozen fixed deposits worth Rs 16.97 crore allegedly belonging to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and his family members in connection with a case of cattle smuggling, officials said Wednesday.

A CBI team on Wednesday had visited Anubrata's house at Nichupatty in Bolpur to question his daughter Sukanya Mondal in connection with the case. But Sukanya reportedly did not face the CBI officials citing her health grounds. The agency detected the fixed deposits in State Bank of India, Axis Bank and Bank of India during the questioning of several close aides of Mondal and other witnesses, officials said.

CBI interrogated Manish Kothari, Anubrata's accountant at the camp office in Bolpur. Later CBI officials went to several banks in Bolpur where they reportedly found the fixed deposits.

The bank authorities have been to freeze the fixed deposit accounts.