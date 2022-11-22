CBI files supplementary chargesheet against 8 accused in Bogtui arson case

Kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against eight accused persons in connection with the Bogtui arson case before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's (ACJM) Court in Rampurhat on Monday.



Earlier, CBI had filed chargesheet against 16 accused persons and submitted a report against two Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) in the court of Principal Magistrate of Juvenile Justice Board, Suri on June 20.

In the chargesheet that was filed in June, names of 16 persons mentioned in the arson case chargesheet included the Trinamool Congress leader Anarul Hossain, who was arrested after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Bogtui and instructed police to take stringent action against the accused persons.

CBI has mentioned that the incident of setting the houses on fire was the fallout of the murder of Bhadu Sheikh who was the Upapradhgan of the Barosal Panchayat. Some criminals had hurled bombs at him and he died of splinter injuries at Bogtui More on NH-60.

After the incident, tension cropped up at Bogtui More and surrounding areas over the issue.

It was further alleged that the followers and associates of Sheikh vandalised the houses of rival groups at Bogtui village and set them on fire.

As a result, seven persons were charred to death and four others sustained severe burn injuries. Later, out of four injured, three succumbed to their injuries at the Rampurhat Hospital.

During further investigation, CBI arrested eight more accused persons who were not named in the FIR but were found to be involved in the incident.

The eight accused persons were arrested on August 22. After their custody was granted, the eight accused were grilled by the CBI sleuths and several valuable pieces of information related to the arson case came to light.