CBI files charge-sheet in Hanskhali gang-rape & murder case

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed chargesheet in the Hanskhali gang-rape and murder case on Friday at the Court of Special Judge (POCSO Court), Ranaghat, Nadia.



Nine persons, including the prime accused Soyal Gayali and his father Samarendu Gayali, have been charged.

On April 4 evening during Soyal's birthday party, the girl was allegedly raped by the accused and his friends. Later she was sent home by her friend's family members. At night, the girl informed about the incident to her parents and later that night, she fell sick. On the wee hours of April 5, her parents went to a local doctor as she was feeling extremely unwell. When they returned, they found their daughter dead.

It is alleged that after the accused came to know about her death, a few people went to the girl's house and compelled her parents to cremate the body without a death certificate. Though the case was being investigated by the state police, the CBI took over the probe after a Calcutta High Court order.