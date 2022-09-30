CBI files 1st chargesheet; names Partha Chatterjee, Shanti Prasad Sinha & 14 others

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed its first chargesheet in Alipore court in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam. The chargesheet named 16 accused, including arrested ex-Education minister Partha Chatterjee and former SSC advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha, a CBI official said.

CBI has accused Chatterjee, Shanti Prasad Sinha, Kalyanmoy Ganguly and 13 others for forgery, cheating, causing disappearance of evidences and criminal conspiracy. In the chargesheet, the CBI has mentioned each of the accused persons' involvement in detail. The chargesheet was filed on the 51st day after the investigation had started. Last week, Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed chargesheet in the recruitment scam case, where Chatterjee's name was mentioned as well.

Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the last week of July when he was the state's Industry and Commerce minister. The CBI arrested Sinha in August. The ED also arrested Chatterjee's 'close aide' Arpita Mukherjee. ED officials submitted the documents along with the chargesheet at the Special PMLA court, where it has been mentioned that so far they have recovered more than Rs 100 crore from former Education minister and Mukherjee. ED has also provisionally attached properties worth Rs. 48.22 crore consisting of 40 immovable properties worth Rs. 40.33 crore and 35 bank accounts having a balance of Rs. 7.89 crore in the teachers' recruitment scam case. The attached properties are found to be owned by Chatterjee and Mukherjee. The central agency also alleged that several attached properties were kept in the name of dummy companies, firms and persons acting as proxy.