CBI, ED halt summoning after many officers test +ve

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata halted sending notice and summons for questioning as several of their officers got infected with Covid recently.



According to sources, in the past few days, about 30 officers of the CBI and four officers of the ED tested positive. Those, who had already been summoned, were asked not to turn up. "They will be informed later about when to appear before the investigating officers," sources said.

Several people were summoned in the past few weeks in connection with a number of ongoing cases, including coal and cattle smuggling cases. However, other investigation works will continue normally. At present, both the CBI and ED are working with only half of its staff strength.