CBI arrests senior Postal dept official for taking bribe

Kolkata: Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a senior official of the postal department, who was posted in East Midnapore, for allegedly taking bribe. The accused was remanded in judicial custody till December 23 by the Court of Special Judge, CBI in Kolkata.



The accused was identified as Bikas Kanti Mishra. He was posted as the Superintendent of Post, (SP) Contai Division. While conducting searches on his residence, the sleuths seized around Rs 3.62 lakh and few incriminating documents.

On December 4, Postal Assistant, Manglamaro Sub Office under Contai Division lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption branch, Kolkata against Mishra for allegedly demanding bribe.

The complainant further alleged that on November 27 this year he was transferred along with a few others to North Hooghly Division. As per the order, the transferred employees must be relieved from their charges in Contai by December 31.

The complainant alleged that on November 30, Mishra called him to meet at the SP's residence in Contai. There the accused demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for relieving him.

Mishra also allegedly threatened the Postal Assistant to initiate disciplinary action against the latter if he does not pay the bribe. After the complaint was lodged, CBI officials laid a trap and on Wednesday night Mishra was caught red handed while accepting the bribe.