CBI arrests father of prime accused

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the father of prime accused in the Hanskhali rape case, who happens to be a local Trinamool Congress leader, on Friday.



Samarendra Goyali was picked up by the central agency on charges of conspiracy and tampering with evidence. The CBI also arrested another person, identified as Pijush Bhakta, who is a friend of Samarendra on Friday as well. Earlier, five persons, including prime accused Sohel Goyali, were arrested. Two of his friends who were present at his birthday party on the evening of the incident were nabbed after a few days of Sohel's arrest. During the probe, the CBI team along with forensic experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) conducted a raid on Goyali's house and found traces of blood and semen on bed linens. The CBI had registered an FIR on April 13 in connection with the alleged gang-rape after the Calcutta High Court order on April 12.