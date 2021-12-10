CBI arrests brother of prime accused in coal smuggling case

kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Bikash Mishra, brother of Binay Mishra in connection with the coal scam case.

On Wednesday, the Special CBI court in Asansol dismissed the interim bail and issued an arrest warrant for not appearing before the magistrate as well as not cooperating with the investigating agency.

Bikash was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 16 from Delhi. He was summoned by the ED for interrogation. After a few hours of questioning, he was arrested. Later, CBI sought custody of Bikash which was granted. But after a few days Bikash was granted interim bail. It had been alleged that he did not even appear before the court on Wednesday and got himself admitted to a private hospital on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass. After the court was informed by the CBI about his hospitalisation, the Central agency was allowed to arrest Bikash after he got better. On Thursday CBI again went to the hospital and sought details about Bikash's health from the doctors. Later they arrested him. However Bikash is still admitted at the hospital. CBI has instructed the hospital authority not to discharge Bikash without informing them.