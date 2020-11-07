Cattle smuggling racket kingpin gets conditional bail

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court has granted conditional bail to the alleged kingpin of a cattle smuggling racket, Enamul Haque, in Delhi on Saturday. But he has to extend all support to the investigating agency by turning up at the CBI's office in Kolkata.



He was produced before the CBI Special Court in Delhi on Saturday inorder to bring him to Kolkata in transit remand.

He was granted conditional bail on health grounds. However, he has to cooperate with the CBI in further investigation after returning to Kolkata on Monday.

He was arrested from Delhi on Friday. He was booked along with a BSF official for allegedly running a cattle-smuggling gang.

On Thursday, the CBI had searched the premises of two Chartered Accountants in Kolkata in connection with the case, officials said.

The agency had booked Satish Kumar, a former commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion now posted in Raipur, alleged kingpin Haque and two others, Anarul SK and Mohammed Golam Mustafa, the officials said.

It is alleged that the cattle smugglers were bribing BSF and Customs officials to keep their nefarious business running.

Haque was operating at the India-Bangladesh border, officials further informed.