Cattle smuggling & coal scam: CBI summons 3 IPS officers, 3 Inspectors

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday summoned 3 IPS officers and 3 Inspectors of the state police in connection with the ongoing cattle smuggling and coal scam cases. The officers have been asked to appear before the investigating officers by this week.



According to sources, among the 3 IPS, 2 have been summoned in connection with the cattle smuggling case. They were posted at Murshidabad earlier. Enamul Haque, who is the alleged kingpin of the cattle smuggling racket, used to operate from Murshidabad. The other IPS has been summoned in connection with the coal scam case. Apart from the senior police officials, 3 Inspectors of the state police have also been summoned in connection with the cases.

Earlier, CBI had interrogated a few police officers in Malda in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

CBI had also conducted raids at the houses of businessman Ganesh Bagaria. The CBI sleuths had seized several documents from Bagaria's houses and also summoned him. But Bagaria had informed the CBI that he was in Dubai and hence unable to appear. Recently, Bagaria returned and the CBI again issued him a summon.