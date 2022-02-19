Cattle smuggling case: Prime accused arrested again

Kolkata: In a major breakthrough in the cattle smuggling case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested smuggler Enamul Haque.



Sources said the ED arrested Haque based on the evidence against him in the case.

He was called for interrogation by ED on Friday evening and after prolonged grilling he was arrested with the sleuths being not satisfied with the answers during grilling. He was produced before Rouse Avenue District Court in Delhi on Saturday and was remanded to seven day custody.

Haque was earlier arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in November 2020 and last month, he was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Haque is the alleged kingpin of cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border. According to officials, he used to bribe the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, politicians and local villagers to continue his business smoothly.

He is named as an accused in the CBI's FIR along with Satish Kumar, the then Commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion, and two other associates — Anarul Sheikh and Mohammed Golam Mustafa—in this case. According to CBI sources he was assisted by two youth leaders Vinay Mishra and his arrested brother Vikash Mishra

Several high-profile politicians are also under the ED's scanner.