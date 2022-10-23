Cattle smuggling case: ED takes Saigal to Delhi

Kolkata: The former bodyguard of Anubrata Mondal, Saigal Hossain was taken from the Asansol Special Correctional Home to Delhi on Friday, after the Supreme Court rejected his plea challenging the Delhi High Court judgement.

He was taken to Delhi by the Sealdah-Delhi Jallianwala Bagh Express. The Delhi High Court had ordered in favour of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday giving them the permission to bring Hossain to Delhi for interrogation.

In the chargesheet, the ED had claimed that Hossain used to allegedly take money for the cows that were allegedly smuggled through the Birbhum corridor. Therefore, the investigators believe that multiple sources may come out of questioning Hossain.

He has been under the watchful eyes of CBI in connection with the alleged cattle smuggling case and was arrested on June 9.