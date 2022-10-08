Cattle smuggling case: Chargesheet filed against Anubrata Mondal

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet against Anubrata Mondal in connection with the cattle smuggling case.



This apart, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Anubrata's body guard Saigal Hossain after he was interrogated at the Asansol correctional home on Friday.

The CBI on Friday submitted a 35 page-chargesheet against Anubrata where the central agency reportedly claimed that the Trinamool Congress leader has gained a lot from the illegal cross border cattle smuggling case. The CBI also mentioned assets of Anubrata that were found during the investigation.

Meanwhile on Friday, three officers of the ED arrived in Asansol correctional home and interrogated Hossain.

Earlier, the ED had obtained an order from court to question Hossain at the correctional home. After the appeal was granted, Hossain was interrogated on Friday. After grilling Hossain for a few hours, the ED officials decided to take him into custody as he was allegedly not cooperating. On Saturday, the ED officials will appeal before the court seeking Hossain's ED remand.

Earlier, the ED had appealed at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi seeking permission to interrogate Hossain. But the petition was rejected mentioning that there is no case registered against him in Delhi and the ED was advised to appeal at the Asansol CBI court.