Cattle smuggling case: CBI summons Anubrata Mondal

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president, Anubrata Mondal, has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the cattle smuggling case.



Anubrata has been asked to appear at the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) office in Nizam Palace on Monday 11 am.

According to sources, a few days ago CBI teams carried out searches at the premises of local Trinamool Congress leaders, including Tulu Mondal, Abdul Karim Khan, and Jiyaula Haque Sheikh alias Mukto, in Illambazar and Nanoor area.

Tulu is said to be an aide of Anubrata. Anubrata had earlier appeared twice before CBI detectives for questioning.

His bodyguard, Saigal Hossain, was also arrested in connection with the case earlier. CBI had reportedly found several disproportionate assets of Hossain.