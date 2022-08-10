Cattle smuggling case: CBI summons Anubrata again today

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) again in connection with the cattle smuggling.



Mondal has been asked to appear at the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) office in Nizam Palace on Wednesday morning.

Earlier he was summoned by the CBI and was asked to appear on Monday morning at Nizam Palace.

But Mondal went to SSKM Hospital for his health check up and returned to Bolpur from there. He reportedly had informed the central agency that he was unable to appear on health grounds.

On Tuesday a notice was again served at Mondal's house. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, CBI Joint Director Ajay Bhatnagar arrived in Nizam Palace from Delhi and held a meeting with other officers regarding the case.

Though CBI served Mondal with a notice for his appearance on Wednesday, a doctor examined him at his house on Tuesday and opined that the Trinamool Congress leader needed bed rest for a few days due several ailments.