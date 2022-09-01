Cattle smuggling case: CBI raids house of Anubrata's CA

KOLKATA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday seized several documents from the house and office of chartered accountant, Manish Kothari, in Bolpur who used to look after the transactions of Anubrata Mondal.



The central agency also detained Biswajyoti Bandyopadhyay, councillor of Bolpur Municipality ward 19, in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

According to sources, Bandyopadhyay is known to be close to Anubrata, who used to spend most of his time at the Trinamool Congress leader's Nichupatty residence.

On Wednesday early morning, CBI team went to his house and questioned Bandyopadhyay for almost two hours. Later, he was detained.

After that CBI team went to his office along with the councillor. After a raid was conducted, the CBI team again returned to Bandyopadhyay's house.

He was again questioned for a few hours following which the CBI team left.

CBI also questioned two more persons who are said to be close to Anubrata in connection with the case. CBI officials also went to a nationlised bank in Bolpur.

Earlier, Mondal was arrested after almost an hour-long interrogation by a CBI team that arrived at the Birbhum district TMC president's house.

"We have arrested him for non-cooperation in the investigation into the cattle smuggling scam," an official had said earlier.

The Trinamool leader had twice skipped his scheduled appearance before the central probe agency, citing ill-health.