Cattle smuggling case: CBI arrests BSF commandant

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) in connection with the cattle smuggling case.



The commandant, Satish Kumar was posted at the 36 battalion of BSF, at the Indo-Bangla border in Malda, between December, 2015 and April, 2017. During his tenure in Malda, he was leading four companies under him deployed in Murshidabad and two in Malda. During investigation, the central agency came up with three other people's names identified as Enamul Haque, Anarul Sheikh and Md. Golam Mustafa. It is alleged that Kumar had helped Haque, in lieu of money. Kumar's son was also employed at the company owned by Haque against around Rs 40 thousand monthly salary. Kumar was posted at Raipur before getting arrested.

On September 23, CBI conducted raids in 15 locations across the country including Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, Murshidabad and Malda, including the flat of Kumar. Later he was summoned thrice but Kumar did not appear. Kumar was again summoned a few days ago and on Tuesday he appeared before the CBI officials at the Nizam Palace. Sources informed that during interrogation, Kumar either denied the allegations or evaded the questions. However, it is alleged that Kumar was not cooperating with CBI investigators.

In the evening Kumar was arrested. It may be mentioned that Haque, the kingpin of the cattle smuggling case was arrested from Delhi on November 6. He was granted interim bail and was asked to surrender before the CBI in Kolkata on November 9.

Though he appeared before the CBI but was tested Covid positive. Later Haque was instructed to stay in home isolation and appear before the CBI once he tests Covid negative.