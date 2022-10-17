Cattle smuggling bid foiled, six vans seized

KOLKATA: Six pick-up vans carrying about 36 cattle were stopped at Dhanbad, near Bengal-Bihar border by the local residents on Saturday night. The vans have been seized.



It is alleged that six other pick up vans carrying more cattle managed to escape.

Earlier Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that a racket is smuggling cattle through Bengal after procuring those from other states.

On Saturday evening local people near the Bengal-Bihar border saw 12 pick up vans carrying cattle heading towards Asansol. When the vans were checked it was found that six cattle were being carried in each pick up van when only three are permitted in each of the vehicles. Immediately police were informed.

After police intervened the drivers claimed that the cattle were being bought from a market in Chapra. When police checked the challans it was found that the drivers have documents for only 18 cattle.

The rest were reportedly being smuggled. It may be mentioned that several goods vehicles carrying cattle were stopped before crossing the Bengal Bihar border by the local people of Dhanbad and its adjacent areas earlier.