Cattle smuggling bid foiled: Bangladeshi native shot by BSF men

kolkata: A Bangladeshi national was reportedly shot by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Habibpur in Malda while he along with his associates were trying to smuggle cattle.



According to sources, late on Wednesday night a group of people were spotted by the BSF patrolling team at the Indo-Bangla border at Habibpur block between Nagaldanga and Itaghati village.

When BSF men directed the infiltrators to surrender, they allegedly started pelting stones.

When the BSF personnel went close to the smugglers, they started running.

To stop them, BSF team fired a few rounds. One bullet hit a Bangladeshi national identified as Yusuf Ahmed and he fell down.

The other person somehow managed to flee to the Bangladesh territory.

Ahmed was initially admitted at Bulbulchandi rural hospital from where he was shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital for better treatment. It may be mentioned that on December 22, four cattle smugglers were shot dead by the BSF at Sitai in Cooch Behar.

It was alleged that the smugglers had attacked the BSF men with sharp weapons and thus the armed forces personnel had to open fire.