Cattle scam: CID raids property of Enamul's family member

kolkata: The State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday conducted a raid at a rice mill in Murshidabad in connection with the cattle smuggling case.



On Friday morning, a CID team went to the rice mill near Talai More of Jangipur in Murshidabad which is reportedly owned by Humayun, nephew of Enamul Haque, the prime accused in the coal and cattle smuggling cases being investigated by the CBI.

Cops suspect that the rice mill was being used for cattle smuggling. Meanwhile, on Thursday evening a CID team conducted a raid at the house of a man identified as Alam Sheikh. He is said to be close to Haque. Sheikh, a resident of Bhatupara in Raghunathganj block II owned a hotel in the area which was turned into a marble shop after Haque was arrested by the CBI. CID officials on Thursday evening conducted raids at Sheikh's house and shop. Later at night, cops sealed the marble shop. Also CID officials seized a few documents and hard disks from Sheikh's house.

Recently CID had expedited the investigation of a cattle smuggling case and arrested Jenarul Sheikh who is reportedly a close associate of

Enamul Haque.