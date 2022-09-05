Cattle scam: CID arrests man close to key accused

kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday arrested a man from Jangipur in Murshidabad in connection with the cattle smuggling case that is being investigated by the state agency.



The accused, Jenarul Sheikh, was produced at the Berhampore court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody for 12 days.According to sources, Sheikh was closely associated with Enamul Haque, prime accused of cattle smuggling case that is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Haque was arrested by the CBI and at present is in judicial custody. Jenarul used to run cow shed where he used to keep the unclaimed cattle that were seized by the Border Security Force (BSF).

It is alleged that he used to show a good number of cows as dead and smuggle those to Bangladesh.

It is suspected that a section of BSF and local police personnel were involved in the cattle smuggling. CID officials are trying to find out with whom Sheikh used to keep liaison for smuggling.

It may be mentioned that CBI has already arrested several people including a few BSF officers in connection with the case. CID is also probing the same issue based on the two cases which were registered in 2017 at Suti and Matia police station of Murshidabad.