Cattle scam: CBI searches sub-registrar's office in Birbhum

KOLKATA: A CBI team on Tuesday visited the additional district sub-registrar's office here in Birbhum to inquire about properties registered in the name of arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and his relatives, as part of its probe into an alleged cattle smuggling scam, a senior official said.

The four-member CBI team went to the ADSR office with documents seized from several places raided by the central agency in connection with its investigation, he said. "We have in our possession several documents related to properties belonging to Mr Mondal, including some which were transferred in the name of others. Our officers are tallying records with the ADSR, the official said. Meanwhile, the special CBI judge hearing Mondal's case received a letter threatening to implicate him and his family in a drug case if the politician is not granted bail soon, a source said on Tuesday. Asansol's CBI court judge Rajesh Chakraborty has written a letter to the district judge of Paschim Bardhaman district requesting him to take note of the "threat" and bring it to the notice of the registrar, Judicial Service, Appellate Side of the Calcutta High Court.

TMC, however, stated that the letter was a fake one.