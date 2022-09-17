Cattle scam: CBI quizzes daughter of Anubrata

KOLKATA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal in connection with the cattle smuggling case.



On Friday a CBI team went to Anubrata's house around 12 noon and questioned Sukanya. Before that, the CBI sleuths had interrogated Anubrata's chartered accountant Manish Kothari at the camp office in Bolpur.

After around one-and-a-half hours of questioning Sukanya, CBI sleuths went to the Bolpur Post Office to seek information about an address.

CBI sleuths on Friday reportedly asked Sukanya as to how she had become the owner of a rice mill. They also asked her how much money she had spent for the purpose and from where she had arranged the same, sources claimed. The sleuths also went to the Bolpur Land Registry office to find information about a few assets. CBI officials also questioned the son of the previous owner of the rice mill from whom the property was reportedly bought in the name of Sukanya and her mother.