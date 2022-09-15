Cattle scam: CBI quizzes a few Bolpur businessmen

KOLKATA: CBI officials on Wednesday questioned a few businessmen of Bolpur in connection with the cattle smuggling case.



The central agency also went to a private polytechnic college and questioned the owner of the institute.

The CBI on Wednesday questioned businessman Rajib Bhattacharya who is reportedly close to Anubrata Mondal. It is alleged that Bhattacharya had given a huge amount of money to Mondal which he reportedly accepted.

CBI officials also questioned employees of a bank and an employee of the Bolpur land registration office. They have reportedly submitted a few documents to the central agency.

CBI officials also went to the polytechnic college of Malay Pit, who is also said to be close to Mondal.

It is suspected that the money earned from cattle smuggling was invested in the said institute. Pit also reportedly gave Mondal two cars for his use.