Cattle scam: CBI arrests Bikash Mishra

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Bikash Mishra, in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

Mishra who was arrested by the CBI earlier in connection with the coal scam case was in judicial custody.

However, after a few days of staying in Presidency correctional home, he was shifted to SSKM hospital due to his ailments.

In several dates of hearing, Mishra did not appear before the CBI court in Asansol. However on Friday Mishra was taken to the court where CBI had appealed for his 'shown arrest' in the cattle smuggling case which was granted. Mishra was sent to the CBI custody for 10 days.