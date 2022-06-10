Cattle scam: Bodyguard of Anubrata arrested

KOLKATA: Criminal Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Sehegal Hossain, bodyguard of Birbhum Trinamool Congress district president Anubrata Mondal, in connection with the ongoing investigation of cattle smuggling case.

Hossain was summoned a few days ago and asked to appear on Thursday at the CBI office in Nizam Palace. Sources informed that the investigating officials found several contradictions and ambiguities in his statement.

Also Hossain failed to provide satisfactory answers when asked about his disproportionate assets.